Cleveland Guardians 2021 MVP voting

Gather ‘round children, and let’s talk about the 2021 Major League Baseball season. Yes, I’ve seen the rumors that some teams are still playing. Those are nothing but myths and lies.

The season is over, so it’s time to name some Cleveland MVP’s.

For longtime CTC readers, this will essentially be our “Year in Review” series, but with a “Top Prospect” twist. Starting with today’s vote for the 2021 team MVP and running through November you’ll be voting, debating, arguing or what have you about who is the next best player. We’ll write up a review for that day’s winner the next day, where another vote will take place.

For clarity’s sake, your vote is simply which player had the better season. Not who is the best player overall, who was worth the most $/WAR, or who had the best beard. It’s just who was the best.

With that said, 2021’s MVP probably isn’t too difficult to decide. Here’s who starts the list for us today:

Shane Bieber: 96.2 IP, 3.17 ERA, 33.1 K%, 8.1 BB%, 3.21 SIERA, 2.6 fWAR

96.2 IP, 3.17 ERA, 33.1 K%, 8.1 BB%, 3.21 SIERA, 2.6 fWAR Emmanuel Clase: 69.2 IP, 1.29 ERA, 26.5 K%, 5.7 BB%, 2.52 SIERA, 2.2 fWAR

69.2 IP, 1.29 ERA, 26.5 K%, 5.7 BB%, 2.52 SIERA, 2.2 fWAR José Ramírez: .266/.355/.538, 36 HR, 27 SB, 11.3 BB%, 13.7 K%, 137 wRC+, 6.3 fWAR

.266/.355/.538, 36 HR, 27 SB, 11.3 BB%, 13.7 K%, 137 wRC+, 6.3 fWAR Franmil Reyes: .254/.324/.522, 30 HR, 4 SB, 9.2 BB%, 32.0 K%, 125 wRC+, 1.3 fWAR

.254/.324/.522, 30 HR, 4 SB, 9.2 BB%, 32.0 K%, 125 wRC+, 1.3 fWAR Amed Rosario: .282/.321/.409, 11 HR, 13 SB, 5.3 BB%, 20.4 K%, 99 wRC+, 2.7 fWAR