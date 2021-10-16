Houston Astros take ALCS opener over Red Sox

Playoff Baseball

ALCS Game 1

Houston 5 - Boston 4 - Carlos Correa and Jose Altuve bring late power as Houston comes from behind to beat Boston

ALCS Game 2

Eovaldi vs Garcia - 4 p.m. Eastern on Fox

NCS Game 1

TBD vs. Fried - 8:08 P.M. on TBS

Guardians News

Chicago Cubs name Cleveland executive Carter Hawkins as new general manager - CBSSports.com

Hawkins has been with Cleveland for nearly 14 years in a variety of roles

Cubs raid Indians’ front office to hire new general manager Carter Hawkins

The Chicago Cubs are hiring former Cleveland Indians’ assistant general manager Carter Hawkins as their new general manager.

2021 grades for Cleveland Indians managers, coaches, front office: Pulling together - cleveland.com

The 2021 season was not easy on the Indians' front office, manager Terry Francona and the coaching staff, but they worked their way through it.

Remembering Ray Fosse as a Cleveland Indians icon: Podcast - cleveland.com

Paul Hoynes and Joe Noga remember Ray Fosse, who passed away Wednesday.

Around the League