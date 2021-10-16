Houston Astros take ALCS opener over Red Sox

Playoff Baseball
ALCS Game 1
Houston 5 - Boston 4 - Carlos Correa and Jose Altuve bring late power as Houston comes from behind to beat Boston
ALCS Game 2
Eovaldi vs Garcia - 4 p.m. Eastern on Fox
NCS Game 1
TBD vs. Fried - 8:08 P.M. on TBS
Guardians News
Cubs raid Indians’ front office to hire new general manager Carter Hawkins
The Chicago Cubs are hiring former Cleveland Indians’ assistant general manager Carter Hawkins as their new general manager.
2021 grades for Cleveland Indians managers, coaches, front office: Pulling together - cleveland.com
The 2021 season was not easy on the Indians' front office, manager Terry Francona and the coaching staff, but they worked their way through it.
Remembering Ray Fosse as a Cleveland Indians icon: Podcast - cleveland.com
Paul Hoynes and Joe Noga remember Ray Fosse, who passed away Wednesday.
Around the League
- In Saint Louis. it doesn’t matter how many games you win in a row
- Breaking down the NLCS by position
- LGFT Asdrubal Cabrera gets $7 million for Florida mansion
- “Steal a Base, Steal a Taco,” get a lame promotion submitted to Cooperstown by Taco Bell
