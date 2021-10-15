Dramatic NLDS ends on controversial call

Yesterday’s baseball
Dodgers 2, Giants 1: MLB Recap
Cleveland Guardians news
REPORT: Cubs Targeting Cleveland Assistant General Manager Carter Hawkins for Open GM Spot | Bleacher Nation
The Cubs are reportedly looking at the Guardians to fill their GM vacancy.
Around the league
- Wilmer Flores doesn’t think he swung on the final pitch of the NLDS.
- ESPN predicts the ALCS and NLCS.
- The Cardinals made a surprise move by firing Mike Schildt.
- The Rockies supposedly have a plan for the offseason.
Loading comments...