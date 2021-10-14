Ray Fosse, former Cleveland All Star, Dies at age 74

Guardians News

Ray Fosse dies at age 74

Fosse is probably more famous for a hit he received from Pete Rose in an All Star Game than for anything else in his long career as a player and announcer.

Biggest questions for Cleveland this offseason

Although the team will have the next few months to address everything it needs to, the front office sat down with local media three days after season's end.

2021 All Rookie Team MLB Pipeline

Includes Emmanuel Clase

Cleveland Indians 2021 pitching grades: Filling in the blanks - cleveland.com

The Indians lost their top three starters during the season, but plugged the holes with help from the bullpen and minor league system.

Chicago Cubs hire Cleveland Guardians executive Carter Hawkins as their new general manager - cleveland.com

Carter Hawkins just finished his 14th season with the Indians, the last five as an assistant general manager.

Cleveland Guardians offseason priorities include outfield, second base and bullpen: Podcast - cleveland.com

Around the League