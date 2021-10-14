Ray Fosse, former Cleveland All Star, Dies at age 74

Guardians News
Ray Fosse dies at age 74
Fosse is probably more famous for a hit he received from Pete Rose in an All Star Game than for anything else in his long career as a player and announcer.
Biggest questions for Cleveland this offseason
Although the team will have the next few months to address everything it needs to, the front office sat down with local media three days after season's end.
2021 All Rookie Team MLB Pipeline
Includes Emmanuel Clase
Cleveland Indians 2021 pitching grades: Filling in the blanks - cleveland.com
The Indians lost their top three starters during the season, but plugged the holes with help from the bullpen and minor league system.
Chicago Cubs hire Cleveland Guardians executive Carter Hawkins as their new general manager - cleveland.com
Carter Hawkins just finished his 14th season with the Indians, the last five as an assistant general manager.
Cleveland Guardians offseason priorities include outfield, second base and bullpen: Podcast - cleveland.com
Around the League
- It’s Urias vs Webb for two teams that do not like each other. The winners moves on to face the Braves. Losers get tee times
Loading comments...