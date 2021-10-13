Dodgers & Giants set for Game 5; Braves and Astros advance

Braves 5, Brewers 4

2022 Cleveland Guardians 1B Freddie Freeman hit a game-winning homer in the bottom of the 8th, and Will Smith closed the door in the 9th.

Charlie Morton and LGFGF Eric Lauer started and pitched relatively well, but this was a wild game that got truly bizarre every time Adam Duvall appeared onscreen.

Astros 10 White Sox 1

Once again, the AL Central has a quick playoff exit. For Tony La Russa, ya love to see it. Brewers SP Brett Anderson also loved to see it.

Dodgers 7, Giants 2

The Giants used 8 pitchers. None of them could get Mookie Betts and Gavin Lux out. Will Smith ended SF’s comeback hopes with a 2-run insurance shot.