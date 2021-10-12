Astros accused of sign stealing

Yesterday’s games
Giants lead series 2 -1
Braves lead series 2-1
Red Sox win series 3 - 1
White Sox - Astros postponed by weather. Weather-permitting, the series resumes today.
Astros lead series 2 to 1
Guardians News
Were the Cleveland Indians Named To Honor Baseball's First Native American Player? | Snopes.com
Louis Sockalexis was believed to be the first acknowledged Native American to play in the major leagues.
Cleveland Indians 2022 Salaries & Payroll Table | Spotrac
Cleveland Indians 2022 salary cap table, including breakdowns of salaries, bonuses, incentives, cap figures, dead money and more.
Around the League
- Dusty Baker addresses allegations of Astros sign stealing
