Rotation a big problem for Indians

Last night’s game: Chicago 5, Cleveland 3

Rocky first inning too much for Tribe to overcome; White Sox win 5-3 - Let's Go Tribe

A couple days ago, Terry Francona remarked that (and I’m paraphrasing) the only consistent thing about this club is its inconsistency. Josh Tomlin has had very good games this year, but he’s also had some real clunkers, and last night’s start was one of them. That he only gave up four runs is rather fortunate, as the White Sox TOOTBLANed themselves into a number of outs on the bases.

One of the few bright spots in this game was Edwin Encarnacion’s night. He had two hits, one of which left the yard, and the other almost did as well. The bullpen also kept the team in the game, but counting on the bullpen to pitch 5-6 innings is in the long-run a recipe for overworked arms later in the year.

Do the Cleveland Indians need to address weak starting rotation? Hey, Hoynsie | cleveland.com

Yes, and it’s probably going to be through a trade. The Indians have other pitchers on the 40-man roster, but I don’t think any of them are an upgrade.

Cleveland Indians have Terry Talkin' about the need to shape up -- Terry Pluto | cleveland.com

Perhaps I’m reading too much into things, but when Pluto mentions that Francona has had more meetings, both with individuals and the entire team, than in quite some time, and talks with the front office, that tells me if something doesn’t happen quickly, there will be some major changes to the roster.

