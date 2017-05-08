Here’s to a great week!

Indians 1, Royals 0

Mike Clevinger and the Tribe pen held the Royals to one hit. The Indians offense didn’t do much either, but one run was enough. With the win, Cleveland improves to 17-13 on the year.

Tribe News

Clevinger silences Royals’ bats | Indians.com

The young right-hander found plenty of success Sunday. From Robert Falkoff:

Arriving from Triple-A Columbus on Saturday, the right-hander more than justified the promotion by delivering 5 2/3 innings of one-hit ball in the Indians' 1-0 win over the Royals on Sunday. After being sent down to Triple-A near the end of Spring Training, Clevinger worked on refining his mechanics designed to keep him from throwing across his body. He did issue four walks, which left his pitch count at 91 through 17 outs. But all things considered, manager Terry Francona was excited about what Clevinger did in the rubber game and what he can do in the future. "I thought his stuff was good," Francona said. "I wouldn't say he was wild, but he did have the walks and some deep counts. That gets the pitch count up. But again, his changeup was good and his breaking ball was good."

Brantley sustains right ankle sprain in finale | Indians.com

The Indians outfielder turned his ankle in the fourth inning Sunday when he awkwardly stepped on first base. It doesn’t appear to be too serious thankfully.

Edwin Encarnacion excited about return to Toronto | Cleveland.com

Edwin Encarnacion isn't sure what kind of reception he'll get from Toronto fans when the Indians open a three-game series at Rogers Centre on Monday night. But he knows he enjoyed his seven-plus seasons with the Blue Jays.

