Michael Brantley leaves Indians game early with right ankle sprain

Michael Brantley was 0-for-2 in Sunday’s afternoon game against the Kansas City Royals, but seeing as there were still five innings to go since his last at-bat, it seemed like he might get another shot at a base hit for the fourth time in his last five games.

Unfortunately, Brantley was removed prior to the fourth inning and replaced by Lonnie Chisenhall, who went into right field so Brandon Guyer could slot into left. While it took a good half hour for news to get out of Kauffman Stadium, it appears that Brantley was taken out due to a right ankle sprain he likely suffered running out a ground ball in the third inning.

Brantley left Sunday's game in the fifth inning with a sprained right ankle. — paul hoynes (@hoynsie) May 7, 2017

Brantley’s treacherous journey back from a 2015 shoulder injury is well-documented. His return in 2017 in the form of a .289/.348/.485 slash and five home runs, has garnered national attention and put his name in contention for Comeback Player of the Year.

In a recent post on Fanrag Sports, Brantley told writer John Perrotto how excited he was to be helping his team try and repeat their American League Pennant of a season ago:

“I’m excited to be out there with my teammates and help them,” the 29-year old said. “Watching from the sidelines, it was tough last year but being out there every day and having fun with the boys and playing baseball again, it’s all I could ask.”

Brantley is under contract through the remainder of the season with a one-year team option worth $11 million on the table for 2018.