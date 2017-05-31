Cleveland Indians bats overshadowed by Sean Manaea

When Sean Manaea stepped onto the pitcher’s mound in the first inning, he was bathed in sunlight, while the Tribe hitters were in shadow. But even when the sun dipped low enough to place both mound and plate in shadow, it didn’t make much of a difference.

The same lineup that handed Sonny Gray his worst outing of the season seemed hesitant at the plate against Manaea, not picking up the baseball clearly out of his hand. The Cleveland Indians managed just two hits off him, one on a single off the bat of Daniel Robertson, the other on Francisco Lindor’s home run. Lindor had by far the best swings off Manaea, as in his first at-bat he hit a line drive that center fielder Mark Canha tracked down at the base of the left-field wall.

Manaea’s fastball topped out at 93 mph, but I think it was his mechanics that really baffled the Indians. His release point is hard to pick up, as it’s coming slightly to the side, and that release point was constant throughout the evening.

Jose Ramirez, who has been on fire the last few games, really seemed frustrated in his times facing the Oakland southpaw. And when he did reach base on a walk, he ran himself into a double play because he didn’t see Austin Jackson’s fly out after taking off towards second.

Mike Clevinger wasn’t bad himself, but he made one more mistake than Manaea did. Matt S. today @on this site@ pondered whether curve ball specialists might thrive in the current environment, and in the comments section Supershaw noted that a hung curve was the slugger’s best friend. And while Mike Clevinger didn’t get beat with a hung curve, he did get beat by two hung sliders, both to the same hitter. Both pitches were intended to end up down and away, and both times the ball ended up on the inner half of the plate to Chad Pinder, who didn’t miss either mistake.

Otherwise Clevinger had a fine game. He allowed five hits in total over his 6.2 innings of work, striking out seven in the process. Had he pitched last night, he would have been the winning pitcher and nobody would have cared about the two homers. But such is the cruelty of time and place for a pitcher.

Some minor things that stuck out to me, in case you feel like reading more about this game: