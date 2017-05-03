Yesterday’s game was even more depressing than Monday’s. Losing baseball games is not advisable, or fun. The way it happened was even worse. Former Cy Young winner Corey Kluber left after 3 innings with some back stiffness, but this does not seem like the kind of injury that would require a lengthy stint on the Disabled List.

A brief stay on the DL could actually be beneficial to Kluber, who pitched 231 extremely high-pressure innings in the 2016 regular and post season.

Now for some better news

• The Indians' attendance is up 42% so far this season. 6003 more seats per game have been filled compared to last season. Weekday crowds in particular have increased by 45%.

• Shawn Armstrong is back. Unfortunately for Austin Jackson, it took his foot injury to create the space for Thagawdstrong.

It has been a good first month of baseball for the Shawn Armstrong Truth Society. In yesterday's ballgame, Shawn pitched 2.2 scoreless, hitless innings with more than a strikeout per inning. As a whole, the Indians bullpen has been tremendous this season.

• Francisco Lindor keeps getting better and better, drawing a comparison to Mookie Betts. Anddddd...

• Francisco Lindor gave an excellent interview on MLBN.

• Rajai Davis is healthy again.

Around baseball

• The Nationals sent Joe Ross to AAA. I saw him pitch twice last year and he was a trainwreck both times, so this wasn't surprising to me at all. I'm sure he probably gets 24.4 runs of support per start this season, but still.

• Carlos Martinez will no longer look like Cleopatra on the mound.

• Manny Machado says he has no respect for anyone in the Red Sox organization (Same.), but I bet he doesn’t stick to that once he’s a free agent.

• The Orioles turned a very ugly triple play that rightfully confused Bob Costas. Jon Schoop, channelling his inner Asdrubal, however, stayed calm and fully aware of what was happening.

• Marwin Gonzalez can in fact hit pitchers who aren't wearing Indians laundry.