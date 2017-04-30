Tomlin to scale and stand astride the mound, hurling spheres against the Mariners

Seattle Mariners @ Cleveland Indians

Sunday, April 30, 2017. 1:10 PM EST, Progressive Field

TV: STO

Radio: WTAM, ESPN Radio

This is it, ladies and gentlemen. This is the moment of truth. In the glorious sun of northeast Ohio, the Cleveland Indians will attempt to finish the month of April with a .500 record ... at home. To date, the Indians are only 5-6 at home against a spread of 8-4 on the road. A brief discussion with a council of elders yielded the idea that we shouldn't care what the difference is between home and road splits too much until October; my neighbor says the Indians are a bunch of bums who don't show up for their own fans. Plus, they haven't even scored a run at home in eight innings!

You know who the real bum is? Ketchup. What's his record in his last 20 Sugardale dog races, like, 1-19?

Anyway, the truth of the matter is that the Indians are in a good spot after the first month of the year regardless of what happens today. Interestingly, today marks the end of a 10-game road trip for the Mariners, who receive what will surely be a glorious day off tomorrow.