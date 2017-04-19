After a satisfying win against the Twins last night, the Indians are in position to win a series for the first time since last October. Well, at least it feels that way. But it’s not! And we’re .500 now!

Indians 11, Twins 4

What’s better than beating up on the Twins? Very few things are better than beating up on the Twins.

Indians news & notes

Josh Tomlin, after two rocky starts, finally gets into flow of the game | Cleveland.com

Wherein Paul Hoynes credits Tomlin’s haircut for his solid start last night, and you honestly don’t know if he’s being serious or sarcastic.

Brantley finding form to fuel Tribe offense | Indians.com

Moving along to good outfielders, let’s talk about Michael Brantley is finding his stroke again. And while he’s striking out a bit more than usual - as noted on the most recent episode of the Let’s Go Tribe podcast - he seems to be hitting his stride.

Chisenhall carving out spot as utility outfielder | Indians.com

“Lonnie Chisenhall: centre fielder” is a phrase I never expected or wanted to hear. But it is a thing, or at least has been for a few games. And it hasn’t cost us any runs! Yet!

News from around baseball

The biggest news from yesterday was Starling Marte being suspended 80 games for PED violations

being suspended 80 games for PED violations Marte is essentially irreplaceable, and the Pirates don’t have many options to replace him

Fangraphs has a couple interesting pieces:

Corey Kluber’s curveball was easily the best in the AL last season Francisco Lindor is among the league leaders in terms of increased fly ball percentage this season