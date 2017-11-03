Tribe are in a baseball-less land

Antonetti does the best he can

You're in the offseason now

Oh, oh you're in the offseason, now

Indians news

Offseason outlook: Cleveland Indians | MLB Trade Rumors - I already have this bookmarked for reference every time I write about the Indians this winter, so you might as well have it too.

TV audience for Astros-Dodgers down from Cubs-Indians | FOX Sports - Indians-Cubs was a more interesting matchup going in, and it was a better series overall there I said it. While we’re at it, Astros-Dodgers Game 7 was a nightmare borefest and if bullpenning is the future of baseball I’m terrified.

Around the league