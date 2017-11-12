Could Jay Bruce return to the Indians?

Happy Sunday, folks! Hope it’s a great one before tomorrow.
Tribe News
Can the Cleveland Indians afford free agents Jay Bruce and Todd Frazier? Hey, Hoynsie | Cleveland.com
Paul Hoynes doesn’t believe that the Indians will make a big splash on both Todd Frazier and Jay Bruce. He also believes that Salazar will head to Arizona this spring as a starter and believes that the Indians are in favor of signing Carlos Santana over Jay Bruce.
Around the League
- After a collision in the Arizona Fall League, Twins prospect LaMonte Wade was hospitalized with a head and neck injury. He was discharged Saturday evening, but things could have been way, way worse.
- Aaron Judge isn’t happy just being the rookie home run king.
- Stay classy, Josh Beckett.
- The Cardinals GM knows his team needs to be better.
- LGFT Justus Sheffield was removed from his game on Saturday in the AFL after taking a liner to his left leg.
-
Loading comments...