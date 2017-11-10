Francisco Lindor and Jose Ramirez take home Silver Slugger Awards

Happy Friday, folks!
Tribe News
Cleveland Indians’ Francisco Lindor, Jose Ramirez win first career Silver Slugger Awards | Cleveland.com
After losing out to other players for the Golden Glove Awards earlier this week, Francisco Lindor and Jose Ramirez both took home hardware on Thursday as they each won their first career Silver Slugger Awards. Lindor had an incredible power surge this year and Jose Ramirez hit well enough to put him in the discussion for AL MVP, so both honors are well deserved. Congratulations, gentlemen!
Around the League
- John Heyman is reporting that the St. Louis Cardinals are the current favorites to land Miami slugger Giancarlo Stanton
- Stanton has said that he would love to go to either the Dodgers or the Angels (read: “I would like to live in Los Angeles, please”), but neither team has shown any interest because of the lucrative contract that Stanton currently has.
- Sohei Otani, the mega star/pitcher/outfielder from the Nippon Ham Fighters, will be made available to MLB.
- There are plenty of free agents to look at this offseason, but waiting for next year could prove effective since so many big names will be available next season.
- Aaron Boone may be heading back to the Yankees as a manager
