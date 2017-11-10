Francisco Lindor and Jose Ramirez take home Silver Slugger Awards

Happy Friday, folks!

Tribe News

Cleveland Indians’ Francisco Lindor, Jose Ramirez win first career Silver Slugger Awards | Cleveland.com

After losing out to other players for the Golden Glove Awards earlier this week, Francisco Lindor and Jose Ramirez both took home hardware on Thursday as they each won their first career Silver Slugger Awards. Lindor had an incredible power surge this year and Jose Ramirez hit well enough to put him in the discussion for AL MVP, so both honors are well deserved. Congratulations, gentlemen!

Around the League