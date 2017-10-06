Indians complete improbable comeback in unforgettable ALDS Game 2

The 2007 Bug Game was memorable for a lot of things, but few remember it was actually a walk-off win. Not only that, but it was the last walk-off postseason win for the Cleveland Indians, and only their seventh such win in franchise history. Tonight they set new records, and it only took an ungodly amount of time to do it. Here’s how it happened.

First, the bad.

On the mound, Corey Kluber, a 21-year-old San Diego Padres prospect who has only pitched 33.1 innings in Low-A to this point in his career, looked clearly outmatched against Cy Young winner CC Sabathia in this 2007 playoff matchup between the Cleveland Indians and the New York Yankees.

What’s that? This game took place in 2017? Oh then I have no idea what the hell I just witnessed.

It seemed like an injustice heading into the ALDS that Kluber didn’t start Game 1, but the way he pitched tonight he may as well just sat out the series. His curveball, normally one of the best pitches in all of baseball, was downright awful tonight. Yankees batters pounced Kluber’s go-to pitch, and the rest of them for that matter, to the tune of a 85.5 miles per hour average exit velocity. On top of that, he induced just nine swinging strikes out 76 pitches. Not numbers we’re used to seeing from the American League Cy Young favorite, and neither were the six earned runs, two home runs, and seven hits he allowed.

There’s nothing to say that Kluber is doomed, but it was painful to watch. Not half as painful as this segue into discussing Edwin Encarnacion’s injury, though.

Yes, if you didn’t already see it, the Tribe’s 2017 home run leader did something gross to his ankle when he tried to step on second base to prevent a double play on a strikeout. Thanks to the wonder of instant replay, Yankees manager Joe Girardi was able to make sure the umps got the correct call when Edwin collapsed in pain and didn’t have the mind to tag the base on his way down like some kind of amateur.

If there was ever a real argument for the “human element” of baseball, this would have been it. A mindless robot rule machine might say that you have to hold onto the base, even when you feel like your ankle just shattered into a thousand pieces. But a human rule decoder should be able to make the distinction between slipping off the base and falling due to life-altering pain. In this case, humans declare him safe because they have a heart, but the robots won out, just like they always will.

The first half of regulation went about like that — a lot of bad news — but things changed in the sixth. After Carlos Santana walked and Yan Gomes doubled, first base was open with Lonnie Chisenhall up to the plate. At this point in the game, the Tribe were down 8-3 and it looked like the series would be tied heading back to New York. You can say you knew they would come back the whole time, but I probably wouldn’t believe you. Outside of blind homerism love, no one would fault you for mentally packing it in early. Heck, I even had a whole ‘nother recap centered around how bad Kluber was tonight. Luckily I scrapped that.

Chisenhall’s at-bat ended in controversial fashion, but it didn’t have to. A pitch clearly went off the bottom of his bat, but it wasn’t apparent in real time to anyone but Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez. Despite pleading to his manager, Sanchez was left watching Chisenhall trot to third on what he knew was a bad call. Joe Girardi didn’t challenge the play, leading to Francisco Lindor up to bat in a crucial situation with the bases loaded. I feel like we’ve seen this before.

We have. And it ended the way it usually does:

Francisco Lindor gets the Indians back in it! pic.twitter.com/zVPUZrXQZd — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 7, 2017

Before we get into what craziness happened next, take a break and appreciate just how great the bullpen was tonight. It’s not often you get to say that in a 13-inning game with 17 total runs, but it’s true. Bryan Shaw, Tyler Olson, Andrew Miller, Joe Smith, Cody Allen, and Josh Tomlin all combined to pitch 9.2 shutout innings with three hits and six strikeouts. The only reliever to allow anything was Mike Clevinger, who allowed a two-run home run before getting pulled for the incredible Bryan Shaw.

The oft-maligned reliever pitched what would have been the most crucial 2.2 innings of the game if it ended after a normal nine innings. He carried the Indians through the heart of the Yankees order and induced four straight ground outs. Joe Smith had a similar scenario on a much smaller scale when he caused Aaron Judge to ground out and Gary Sanchez to strike out to end the top of the ninth. If the Indians walk off in the bottom of the inning, Smith and Shaw are heroes, with Miller getting a walk on the hero red carpet as well.

But the game didn’t end. And it didn’t end some more, and it kept not ending.

When Jay Bruce homered in the eighth to tie the game, it felt like the Indians couldn’t lose, even if the next three batters were quickly out. The Indians stormed back from a five-run deficit to tie it at eight — a losing team doesn’t do that. I just didn’t expect it to take five hours to end.

Extra innings are exciting because they’re extra innings, but tonight they mostly went by like quiet middle innings in any other regular season game. Both offenses were tired, and the Indians in particular were swinging at anything and everything to try and get that one big hit. The Yankees managed to get a break when Erik Gonzalez sailed an easy throw to first that put Todd Frazier on second, but pinch runner Ronald Torreyes hilariously leaned too far off second and was nabbed by Yan Gomes on a potential game-saving throw. And I don’t say “game-saving” lightly here. The heart of the Yankee order was coming up with a runner on second and no outs — that could have been scary. But instead Cody Allen worked his way to a clean inning on a ton of pitches.

And finally, mercifully, the Indians ended it in the bottom of the 13th when Yan Gomes singled home Austin Jackson from second.

It’s hard to single out one great moment in this game because there were so many. Even the walk-off itself was sort of anti-climactic compared to Lindor’s salami and even Bruce’s game-tying home run. But it gave the Indians their first walk-off in a decade and the eighth in franchise history. The bullpen is torched and Edwin is gone for at least a couple games, but in the playoffs you do whatever it takes to win and deal with the aftermath the next game. And if Terry Francona has proved anything over these first two games, it’s that he can manage through just about anything.

He even challenged a blown call in a crucial situation. Go figure.