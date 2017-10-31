World Series Game 5 more popular than Sunday Night Football

Happy Halloween, everyone! Are you taking your kids trick-or-treating tonight? Or are you staying inside and watching what could be the last baseball game until next March?

Tribe News

Mejia, Angulo to rep Indians in Fall Stars Game | MLB

Catching prospect Francisco Mejia and RHP Argenis Angulo will be on the AFL West roster representing the Cleveland Indians organization at the Fall Stars game, streaming this Saturday at 8 PM.

Santana ‘hopeful’ for return to Indians in 2018 | MLB

If the Indians don’t give Santana a multi-year deal, then it’s likely that he will test the waters in free agency and find himself suiting up for another club next spring. With that being said, Santana loves being a part of the Cleveland organization and would love to take another run at a Cleveland championship next year.

Around the League