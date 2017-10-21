How the Cleveland Indians responded to Hurricane Maria

Yesterday’s Baseball

Houston 7 - New York 1 (Series tied at 3-3)

The Astros bats showed up to back Justin Verlander and the ALCS is going to a deciding Game 7. C.C. Sabathia will pitch for the Yankees and Charlie Morton will pitch for Houston.

Indians News

The Indians took care of their family in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria, including families of players. scouts and support staff. Mark Bona gives a timeline of the Indians front office in action that makes me proud to root for this team.

How the Cleveland Indians reacted so fast in helping families in Puerto Rico (photos) | cleveland.com - Through Barren's management and owner Paul Dolan's willingness to help, the Indians took care of all of their families affected by Hurricane Maria.

Why didn't Austin Jackson run to first base on last out in Game 5 of ALDS? Hey, Hoynsie | cleveland.com - People have questions. Inexplicably, some want them answered by Hoynsie.

Why Jay Bruce is more important to the Indians than Carlos Santana: Bud vs. Doug | cleveland.com - Bud Shaw stakes out a position in favor of the new Indians outfielder over the long-time Indians first baseman and DH. Your mileage may vary.

Cleveland Indians: Look for Michael Brantley's option to be picked up, Terry's Talkin' -- Terry Pluto (photos) | cleveland.com - Terry Pluto thinks the Tribe will pick up Brantley's option.

